MintMe.com Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,319.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $517,600.78 and approximately $1,319.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,778.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.35 or 0.03215095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00356605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.51 or 0.00997716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.21 or 0.00392996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.00337941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00257041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022156 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

