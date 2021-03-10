Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.30 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for $24.56 or 0.00043536 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and $87,017.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00074351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $306.12 or 0.00542598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00077158 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 663,788 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

