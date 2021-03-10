Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $180,668.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $12.21 or 0.00021873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00501311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.13 or 0.00528692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,153,551 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

