Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.44.
MIRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
