Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.44.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

