Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

Mission Produce stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 138,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,696. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

