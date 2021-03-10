Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 267.50 ($3.49).

MAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of MAB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 317 ($4.14). The stock had a trading volume of 379,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

