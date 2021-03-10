Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 77,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MITI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 802,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco Inc in April 2020.

