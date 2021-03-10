Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Mitesco Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 77,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MITI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 802,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco Inc in April 2020.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit