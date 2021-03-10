Mithril Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.67 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $30.67 million and approximately $30.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009302 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00417274 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

