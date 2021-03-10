Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 7,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.