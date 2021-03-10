Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 22.21% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $135,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 186.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 5,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Shares of JPUS stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

