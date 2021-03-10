Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

MWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $1,050,680.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MWK traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $36.23. 1,288,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $791.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

