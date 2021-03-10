Mohawk Group’s (MWK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.21.

NASDAQ:MWK opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $796.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 172,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

