MonaCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.63 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $130.90 million and $5.63 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,512.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.56 or 0.03290383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.92 or 0.00361939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $538.22 or 0.00969547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.18 or 0.00400235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00340173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00242320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021842 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.