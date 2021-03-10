Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Trading Up 6.8%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,164,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 688,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Get Monaker Group alerts:

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monaker Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.