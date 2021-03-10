Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Trading Up 6.8%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,164,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 688,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.
Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.
About Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)
Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.
