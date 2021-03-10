Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.71% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $119,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

