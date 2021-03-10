Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $268.99

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.99 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 307.40 ($4.02). Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) shares last traded at GBX 297.40 ($3.89), with a volume of 865,820 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.12.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.