MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $311.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.31. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

