Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading 7.2% Higher

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $334.02 and last traded at $323.86. 1,054,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 672,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.92. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,737,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

