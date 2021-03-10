Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,895,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.