Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

