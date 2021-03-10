Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.