Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 179,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.

