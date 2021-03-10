Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in American Water Works by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

