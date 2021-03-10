Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

