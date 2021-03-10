Morgan Stanley Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $279.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $279.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.50.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.84. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.