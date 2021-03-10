Morgan Stanley Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $28.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE BE opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,635.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.