Morgan Stanley Lowers Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $13.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,253 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Yext by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yext by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $16,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit