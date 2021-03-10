Morgan Stanley Lowers Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $13.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,253 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Yext by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yext by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $16,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

