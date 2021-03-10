Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Short Interest Update

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth about $4,954,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.