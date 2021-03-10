Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Short Interest Update

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $319,563,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 28,165 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $845,794.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,298. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth about $4,954,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

