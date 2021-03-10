Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Duane Franklin Miller Sells 3,410 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duane Franklin Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Duane Franklin Miller sold 414 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $9,948.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,397. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $461.54 million, a P/E ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

