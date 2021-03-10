MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MP. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,113,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.