MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.96

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 453807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $814.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

