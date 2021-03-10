mStable USD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $495,861.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001773 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $46.10 million and $495,861.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,142.01 or 1.00464396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00034823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00085235 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009154 BTC.

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,541,496 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

