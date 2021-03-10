Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading Down 6.7%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.12. 890,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 997,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,250 shares of company stock worth $1,600,145. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

