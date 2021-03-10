National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce $13.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.51 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $147.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $88.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.21 million to $90.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $254.72 million, with estimates ranging from $237.18 million to $274.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National CineMedia.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 918,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $378.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National CineMedia by 244.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

