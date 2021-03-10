Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Announces Earnings Results

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. 12,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.