Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Announces Earnings Results

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. 27,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,279. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

