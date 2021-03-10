Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.20. 500,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,768. The firm has a market cap of $311.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at about $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

