NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NetApp were worth $31,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

