NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NTST traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $19.82.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
