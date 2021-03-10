Network International (LON:NETW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

LON:NETW opened at GBX 425.40 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 50.08. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 519 ($6.78).

In other news, insider Ali Mazanderani acquired 44,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

