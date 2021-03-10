Network International (LON:NETW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

LON:NETW opened at GBX 425.40 ($5.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 50.08. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 519 ($6.78).

In other news, insider Ali Mazanderani acquired 44,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £130,212.60 ($170,123.60).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Analyst Recommendations for Network International (LON:NETW)

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit