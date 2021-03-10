New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In other news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,580,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122,639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

