New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

EDU opened at $177.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $199.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,919,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

