New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Palomar worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,173,000. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,253 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.82 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $401,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,468. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

