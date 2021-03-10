New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $505,808.00. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.