New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.85 Million Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.47% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at $198,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

