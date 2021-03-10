New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $532.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

