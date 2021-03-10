New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 13,300 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.