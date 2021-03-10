New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

WOR stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

