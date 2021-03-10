NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce sales of $85.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the highest is $90.00 million. NewAge reported sales of $59.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $270.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $279.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in NewAge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NewAge by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

