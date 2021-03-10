NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

In related news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

